Teenager shot and killed crossing street in Harbor City

A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday evening as he crossed a street in Harbor City, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect opened fire about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Anaheim Street, then fled on foot, Officer Mike Lopez said. A description of the suspect was not available.

The victim, who was not identified, was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. Police are investigating a motive.

“Detectives got out there, they’re going to have an extensive investigation,” Sgt. Bradley Hearn said.

Three people have been killed within a one-mile radius of Monday's shooting during the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

