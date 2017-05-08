Man shot and killed at Harvard Park market

A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night at a market in Harvard Park, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at 6565 S. Normandie Ave., likely during a robbery or attempted robbery, said Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street station.

Police have not released the man’s name because they haven’t notified next of kin, but he may have worked at the small store, called Martinez Market, Bojorquez said. The man died at the market.

Multiple suspects fled the scene and LAPD’s criminal gang and homicide is investigating the shooting, he said.

