Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in New York

The charges in New York are the first to surface in the months since more than 80 women came forward to accuse Weinstein of a range of misconduct, from harassment to rape. Those accusations directly sparked the #MeToo movement, which has seen countless victims come forward to accuse powerful Hollywood figures, entertainers and others of sexual exploitation and assault. A raft of notable personalities, including comedian Louis CK, former news anchor Matt Lauer, actor Kevin Spacey and former Sen. Al Franken, have been ensnared by such accusations in recent months.