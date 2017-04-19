Victims are mourned after racially motivated shootings in Fresno

Details began to emerge Wednesday about the three men who were shot and killed in downtown Fresno in what police say was a racially motivated hate crime.

Although authorities have yet to publicly identify those killed in Tuesday’s rampage, colleagues and family members released statements mourning the deaths of two of the victims.

Zackary Randalls, 34, was recently hired by PG&E and had been on his first ride-along as an employee when he was shot and killed, according to Timothy Welsh, a family member who created a GoFundMe page.

Randalls was a married father of a 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, Welsh wrote on the fundraising site. Welsh said he grew up with Randalls in Lemoore, where he attended high school.

“Our hearts are very heavy as we have lost a member of our PG&E family,” the utility said in a statement Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and friends. Our focus is on supporting our employees and their families and law enforcement’s investigation.”

The family of another victim, Mark Gassett, told KFSN-TV that he had just left Catholic Charities and was carrying a bag of food when he was gunned down. Lisa Ann Gassett created a GoFundMe fundraising page for the 37-year-old father.

“Please help for my boys dad funeral Mark Gassett life was taken so early by a mad shooter in Fresno,” she wrote.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the men were targeted by the accused gunman, Kori Ali Muhammad, because they were white. Muhammad, who is black, told his family there was a race war between blacks and whites in America and referred to himself in social media posts as a “black soldier” and referred to white people as “devils.”

Muhammad also is a suspect in the fatal shooting, five days earlier, of an unarmed 25-year-old security guard who also was white.

“If in fact he’s lashing out at white people — white males in this case — that would constitute a hate crime,” Dyer said. “We believe it is a hate crime, definitely a hate crime.”

The first shooting Tuesday happened at 10:45 a.m., when police say the gunman walked up to a PG&E truck in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue and fired four rounds from a .357-caliber revolver into the vehicle, striking Randalls. The driver sped away and stopped at police headquarters to report the gunman.

Next, the shooter encountered a 59-year-old man who had just walked out of a home in the 900 block of East Mildreda Avenue. Muhammad opened fire on the man but missed him, Dyer said.

Muhammad continued walking to the 200 block of North Fulton Street, where he fatally shot a second man before reloading his weapon, Dyer said. He then fired at a 58-year-old man in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, also on Fulton, according to the chief.

A total of 16 shots were fired before police spotted Muhammad running in the area. The gunman then “dove onto the ground” and was taken into custody, the chief said.

According to Dyer, Muhammad told police, “I did it. I shot them. You guys are looking for me.”

After Muhammad was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol cruiser, he yelled out, “Allahu akbar,” the chief said. Police are looking into statements that Muhammad shouted the phrase during one of the shootings, he said. Detectives still are searching for the gunman’s weapon, which he told police he had tossed into a nearby pile of clothes.

Dyer said Muhammad later told police the reason he shouted “Allahu akbar”: “In the event that if anything did happen to him that he was in fact pledging his allegiance to God for protection.”

On Tuesday, Muslim faith leaders denounced the shootings and called on the Police Department to hold the gunman responsible.

“We condemn the acts of this criminal in the strongest terms and we stand with our community and city in support and brotherhood,” the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno said in a statement Tuesday. “Additionally, today's crime represents nothing to do with our faith, our community, our center or our people.”

The center said the phrase “Allahu akbar,” which roughly translates to “God is great” in Arabic, is a common positive refrain uttered by Muslims in a prayer of peace.

“It is a recognition of our role as a part in the creation of the Most Merciful God and our duty to see ourselves humbly in relation to God as just a part in the creation,” the center said. “When someone utters these beautiful words and commits violent acts, it brings pain to our community and crushes our hearts.”

Imam Seyed Ali Ghazvini said he was saddened and shocked to hear about the killings. Ghazvini said Muhammad was not a member of his congregation.

“What he did was an awful crime,” Ghazvini said. “The Muslim community in this area is very hard-working and contributes to society and economy. It is very sad to hear that someone would kill others in the name of our faith.”

Police had been looking for Muhammad, who previously was convicted of cocaine possession and a weapons charge, since last week. Hours before the shooting, police had announced that Muhammad was suspected in the fatal shooting of Carl Williams, who was working as a security guard when he was shot and killed outside a Motel 6 on Thursday.

Muhammad had changed his appearance and had shaved off his braids and facial hair, Dyer said. He looked much different from photographs police had released of him earlier in day, the chief said.

According to Dyer, Muhammad had “made a decision to himself that he is not going to jail for shooting a security guard, that he was going to jail for killing as many people as he could [Tuesday] and that’s what he set out to do.”

A Facebook profile page for a Kori Ali Muhammad from Fresno included militant and apocalyptic language and repeated demands to “let black people go.” He referenced “white devils” and praised melanoma skin cancer.

On Monday, he wrote: “MY KILL RATE INCRESASES TREMENDOUSLY ON THE OTHER SIDE ASÈ ALLAH U AKBAR.”

Muhammad’s grandmother, Glenestene Taylor, told The Times he legally changed his name from Kori Taylor when he was a teenager.

She said she didn’t remember her grandson ever showing a racial bias, toward whites or anyone else, in all his years staying with her or during countless visits to her predominately white Fresno neighborhood.