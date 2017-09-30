Man dies after plunging from a helicopter into ocean near Malibu

Authorities say a man has died after plunging from a helicopter into the ocean off Malibu.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the man apparently fell or jumped from a private helicopter about 1:30 p.m.
His heart wasn’t beating when lifeguards rescued him about a mile from shore, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word on how far the man fell.
