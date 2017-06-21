Police looking for robbers who broke into a Hesperia home and tied up residents

Authorities are investigating a robbery in Hesperia during which as many as four men broke into a house, tied up the occupants and stole a car and other property.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Hesperia station responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 15300 block of Sycamore Street, according to a news release from the department.

California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car in front of a house in the West Covina area just after 5 a.m., and detained one man. Several men near the car ran away when they saw the officers, according to the news release.

Anyone with information should call the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500.

