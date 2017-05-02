Man arrested on suspicion of setting fires that forced shutdown of Highway 18

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of setting a pair of brush fires that forced a shutdown of Highway 18 near Crestline, authorities said.

Benjamin Andrew Baptiste, of Cedar Glen, was booked on suspicion of several counts of arson after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies captured him on the side of the highway shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release issued by the department.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving several calls about a man who may have been carrying a firearm or ax attempting to set a fire near the intersection of highways 18 and 138, according to the news release. The man was also reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Baptiste is accused of setting one fire on the side of the roadway before running into Lower Bonnie Canyon and setting a second blaze in dense brush below the highway, authorities said.

Out of concern that the suspect was armed, Highway 18 was closed and all traffic was evacuated from the road as deputies established a perimeter, according to the release.

Baptiste was captured without incident and treated for burns to his arms and hands, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately clear if Baptiste was carrying the weapons described by 911 callers or if they were recovered by deputies. The fires were extinguished almost immediately after they were set, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

