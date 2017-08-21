Southern California hiker dies after she's hit by boulder

A 53-year-old woman has died after a boulder hit her as she was hiking in Southern California.

The Ventura County coroner said Monday that Toni Large of Ojai died at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials told the Ventura County Star that Large was with a group when the boulder hit her in the Los Padres National Forest on Sunday evening.

The county fire department was summoned to find an injured hiker in the area, but could not find her.

Authorities later said she had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.