Injured hiker rescued in Eaton Canyon after tumbling down a waterfall

A hiker who tumbled 30 feet down a waterfall and hurt her back was rescued Friday afternoon in a restricted section of Eaton Canyon in Altadena, authorities reported.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and a Pasadena Fire Department search and rescue team went to the aid of a woman who fell while climbing in an area that had been posted with warning signs because of dangerous conditions.

Firefighters said recent rains have raised the water volume of the falls and turned the adjoining stream into a raging torrent. Several deaths have occurred in the area.

Two of the victim’s friends reported the fall to authorities about 3 p.m. The woman, who was in her 30s and not identified, was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

