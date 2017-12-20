Explosion at Hollywood restaurant possibly linked to natural gas

Authorities are investigating a possible natural gas explosion at the Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill restaurant in Hollywood, officials said.

A woman was evaluated for injuries after the blast but left on her own volition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blast was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the first-floor restaurant, which was closed, at a six-story apartment building at 1724 N. Highland Ave.

Authorities shut off the gas and were evacuating the second floor of the building, while residents of the other floors were asked to shelter in place.

Officials were also conducting gas readings and searching the residential floors to make sure no residents remained in a hazardous environment. No gas had been detected as of about 8:40 p.m.

Hazmat crews were responding to the scene.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

UPDATES:

9:15 p.m.: This article was updated with information about someone evaluated after the blast.

8:40 p.m.: This article was updated to reflect preliminary reports suggesting the blast was a natural gas explosion.

This article was originally published at 8:10 p.m.