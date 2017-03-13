Legal battle could change where tourists, hikers go to view the Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles may block access from Beachwood Drive to a popular trail near the Hollywood Sign, forcing hikers to reach the path from elsewhere in Griffith Park, according to residents who attended a court hearing Monday.

Sarajane Schwartz and Ben Sheffner said that at the hearing, a city attorney said L.A. could redirect hikers to Canyon Drive in the Bronson Canyon area if they want to reach Hollyridge Trail. The two residents are on opposing sides of the battle over access to the Griffith Park trails.

Their account was echoed by Michael Angel, an attorney representing a horseback riding facility involved in the case.

City officials did not immediately confirm their accounts Monday.

Beachwood Canyon residents have been divided over whether their street should be a gateway to Griffith Park.

Although some have pushed to shut down public access to the trails from Beachwood Drive — complaining of traffic and safety risks — others have argued that the path should be easily accessible to hikers and tourists wanting to get a closer look at the famous sign.

The city attorney’s office referred questions about trail access to the parks department Monday. Spokeswoman Rose Watson said the Hollyridge Trail would not be closed, but she did not address whether pedestrian access would be blocked at Beachwood Drive. Once the department receives the court order, Watson said, “we will review [it] and make public our next steps.”

A Los Angeles Superior Court official said a written copy of the order was not immediately available.

The Monday hearing was the result of a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables on Beachwood Drive, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park.

The ranch, which is ringed by other property, has long had a legal agreement allowing people to come and go through a 20-foot-wide strip of land. In their lawsuit, the ranch owners complained that the city began funneling hikers onto its “exclusive easement road” two years ago by advertising that pedestrians could safely access the area using a new gate.

In February, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found that that hikers could not be barred from using the easement area. However, she also concluded that the city had channeled thousands of pedestrians toward the ranch every month, blocking access to the property.

The judge said L.A. could allow hikers to access Hollyridge Trail as close as possible to either the beginning of the Sunset Ranch easement — near the gate at the end of Beachwood Drive — or another, currently blocked, access point that was previously used.

The city was in court Monday to provide an update on what it would do.

Sheffner, who opposes closing the Beachwood Drive access point, argued that the move would merely push problems to other areas. He complained that Canyon Drive would be a much longer walk for local hikers — more than two miles farther by foot, he estimated.

Other residents have agitated to stop tourists from heading up Beachwood Drive to the trails, arguing that the residential street was never meant to be a major tourist route. Schwartz was among a group who sued the city in a separate case, contending that Los Angeles needed to halt access while it properly analyzed fire risks and other hazards.

Canyon Drive is a much safer route, Schwartz argued. Unlike on Beachwood Drive, she said, “no one has to walk in the street.”

Since his election two years ago, Councilman David Ryu has faced pressure from the warring groups of Beachwood Canyon residents over how to handle the issue. Ryu spokesman Estevan Montemayor said that as of Monday, the council office had not gotten a copy of the court order.

“As more information becomes available, we will share it with the public,” Montemayor said.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily