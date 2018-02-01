Homicide detectives investigate burned body found in Cypress Park

Homicide detectives are investigating the grisly discovery of a burned body beneath a freeway overpass in Cypress Park early Thursday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Home Depot at 2055 N. Figueroa St. at 1:46 a.m. for a report of a rubbish fire underneath a freeway overpass, said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.
"They were able to extinguish the flames quickly," Scott said. "Afterward they were combing through the burned content and discovered that there was a body."
Arson investigators are at the scene trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Los Angeles police responded around 2 a.m. and homicide detectives are at the scene, said LAPD Officer Meghan Aguilar.
Although initially believed to be in the Home Depot parking lot, it appears that the lot where the body was found is city property, Aguilar said.
The area where the body was found is not part of a homeless encampment, Aguilar said.
"We have nothing right now that leads us to believe this person was homeless or was not homeless," Aguilar said. "We're just waiting on an identification."
