Man shot and critically injured in home-invasion robbery in Beverly Crest, police say

A man was shot and critically injured early Friday after robbers broke into his home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. at a residence in the 10300 block of Summer Holly Circle, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the robbery, the 43-year-old man was shot with a shotgun, Officer Liliana Preciado said. He was taken to a hospital.

A woman also inside the home was not injured, she said.

Witnesses told police they saw several possible suspects leaving the home after the robbery, police said. No descriptions were available.

