Man arrested in stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of two homeless men in Anaheim after he confessed to one of the slayings, police announced Thursday.

Marvin Magallanes was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of murder after he walked up to the front counter of the Anaheim Police Department and confessed to killing Sabah Alsaad, police spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt said in a statement. In early hours of Jan. 25, Alsaad, a 49-year-old homeless man, was found stabbed to death in the 1200 block of South Magnolia Avenue.

Through forensic evidence, police later linked Magallanes, an Anaheim resident, to the death of Onosai Tavita, the sergeant said.

Tavita, a 52-year-old homeless man, was also stabbed to death, Wyatt said. His body was found in the early morning of Oct. 27 in the 900 block of South Euclid Street.

The men’s deaths had remained unsolved until Magallanes’ confession last week, police said.

Police declined to release details on Magallanes’ statements and motive for the killings.

Authorities have contacted other law enforcement agencies to determine whether Magallanes is involved in other unsolved killings, Wyatt said.

Magallanes is being held without bail at an Orange County jail.

