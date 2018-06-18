Three killed in separate L.A. homicides

A few hours later, a man killed a 25-year-old woman in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting in San Pedro, Eisenman said. Police responded to a call of a traffic collision about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found a car that had crashed into an apartment building at 783 W. Sepulveda St., said Sgt. Jim Talmage of LAPD’s Harbor division. Inside the car, the driver was dead with a gunshot wound to her head, he said. Anyone with information can call (310) 726-7701.