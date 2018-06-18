Three killed in separate L.A. homicides

Two men were stabbed to death and one woman was fatally shot in her car overnight in separate incidents across Los Angeles, police said.
A 36-year-old man was killed around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when he was stabbed multiple times at a party on the 8800 block of South Hoover Street, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an L.A. police spokeswoman. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD South Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 972-7828.
A few hours later, a man killed a 25-year-old woman in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting in San Pedro, Eisenman said. Police responded to a call of a traffic collision about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found a car that had crashed into an apartment building at 783 W. Sepulveda St., said Sgt. Jim Talmage of LAPD’s Harbor division. Inside the car, the driver was dead with a gunshot wound to her head, he said. Anyone with information can call (310) 726-7701.
Across the city in North Hollywood, a man in his 60s stabbed a man multiple times near West Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue and fled just before 3 a.m. Monday, Eisenman said. The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead before 4 a.m., she said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing can call LAPD North Hollywood homicide detectives at (818) 754-8300.