Search is on for suspects in Compton and Reseda homicides

Authorities are looking for suspects in two unrelated shootings that happened in Compton and Reseda since Saturday.

In Compton, two men were fatally shot Saturday around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Travel Plaza Inn in the 1100 block of South Long Beach Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the victims as Marc Garcia, 18, and Andres Cardenas, 20.

They had been fixing their vehicle when two men in dark clothes pulled up in a silver 2000 Honda Civic, got out of the car holding firearms and began shooting, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspects drove north on Long Beach Boulevard, according to the release. Authorities found the car close to the motel but are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

On Monday around 1:50 a.m., 18-year-old Jesse Salazar was standing outside Cantara Street Elementary School in Reseda when someone walked toward him and fired multiple rounds, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The shooter’s face was covered but investigators believe the suspect is a man, said LAPD Det. Steve Castro.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman.

Anyone with information should call LAPD West Valley homicide detectives at (818) 374-7730.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.