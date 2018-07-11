Two children injured when horse falls on them

Two children were injured, one gravely, after a horse fell on them at or near the Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, officials said.
One child did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, and was taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The second child, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was going to be taken to a hospital shortly.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Fire officials did not have further details on the children or the circumstances of the fall.