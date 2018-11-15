After FBI raid, L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar is stripped of his committee assignments

Roughly a week after FBI agents raided his home and offices, Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has been removed from all of his committee assignments, including chairman of the powerful panel that reviews the city’s biggest development projects.
Council President Herb Wesson sent a letter to City Clerk Holly Wolcott on Thursday, taking Huizar off committees that deal with planning, economic development, poverty and homelessness, and election rules and state regulations. Wesson did not explain his reasoning in the letter and his representative later issued a one-sentence statement on the move.
“We're optimistic Angelenos will be best served by these changes as the Los Angeles City Council continues the people’s work without interruption,” said spokeswoman Vanessa Rodriguez.
Huizar has been under tremendous legal pressure in recent weeks. He has been sued by two former aides who alleged that they faced retaliation after complaining about unethical or potentially illegal activities. Last week, FBI agents searched his home in Boyle Heights and two of his offices, carrying out boxes and bags of materials.
Huizar has missed seven out of nine council meetings since the first of the two lawsuits was filed, according to city records. His City Hall office was locked for two days last week after the FBI searches.
Stephen Kaufman, Huizar’s lawyer, said in an email that the councilman had “scaled back his activities this past week to assess the situation” but will return to work next week.
“He respects Council President Wesson’s decision, and will use the time away from committee assignments to tend to personal matters,” the lawyer said.
Huizar has served for several years as the chairman of the powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which vets proposals for apartment towers, hotel projects, new shopping malls and other large-scale development proposals. The panel also oversees regulations for digital billboards and Airbnb-type rentals and proposals for designating properties as historic monuments.
Real estate developers, outdoor advertising companies and others with business before the committee have been a major source of Huizar’s campaign contributions, donating to his reelection bids and officeholder accounts.
Huizar, first elected in 2005, must step down in 2020 because of term limits. Two months ago, his wife Richelle Huizar announced she is running to replace him on the council, representing a district stretching from Boyle Heights to Eagle Rock.
The change in committee assignments is effective immediately, according to Wesson’s letter.