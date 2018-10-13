Remains of three people found in Antelope Valley; officials treating them as suspicious deaths

Homicide detectives on Friday found the remains of three people buried northeast of Los Angeles, with officials saying they’re treating the case as suspicious deaths.
Investigators unearthed the remains in unincorporated Littlerock, a barren desert area in the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators arrived in the area Thursday and started digging up the remains at a burned-out home and car. By Friday morning, they had found the bones, department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.
It’s unknown how long the bones had been buried, and investigators do not have identities.
Detectives have started interviewing people considered “persons of interest.” Nishida said officials are not releasing additional details.