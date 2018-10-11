Man shot and killed by police following pursuit in Huntington Beach

A man was fatally shot by officers and a woman was arrested following a pursuit in Huntington Beach early Thursday, police said.
The pursuit began about 12:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a silver sedan that had been reported stolen, but the driver failed to yield, Officer Angela Bennett said. The chase ended near 12th Street and Palm Avenue, where the two suspects — a man and a woman — ran from the car, Bennett said.
The man was shot multiple times by officers, she said, and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the shooting, she said.
It was not clear what prompted police to open fire. Authorities said a gun was recovered from the scene.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.
Residents told reporters at the scene that they were startled by a succession of gunshots just outside their homes. Rudy Mikaelian, a 40-year Huntington Beach resident, said he was watching television on the couch when he heard at least five shots.
“It’s the way the world is,” he said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. It was the first officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach this year.
The Huntington Beach Police Department had seven officer-involved shootings in 2017, a total that exceeded any other year this decade, according to department archives.