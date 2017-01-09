Huntington Beach police officer shoots and kills dog while trying to arrest owner

A Huntington Beach police officer fatally shot a dog on Sunday night while other officers tried to arrest the animal’s owner, who witnesses said hit cars and assaulted a person in a Sunset Beach neighborhood.

The incident unfolded at about 11:22 p.m. when several people reported a man throwing items around and hitting vehicles in the 16000 block of 14th Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. The man had also assaulted someone, according to witnesses’ reports to police.

When officers arrived, they tried to talk to the man, but he was “disruptive” and “uncooperative,” police said.

“As officers were attempting to take him into custody, his dog bit one of the officers,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

One of the officers then used a Taser on the dog because it continued to act aggressively, police said. But the Taser did not help control the dog, which “continued to go after the officers.”

That’s when an officer shot the dog, which died at the scene, police said.

The officer who was bitten was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the dog’s owner, who had not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

