2 Huntington Beach police officers wounded, suspect shot during report of a man with a knife

Two Huntington Beach police officers were wounded and a suspect was shot Thursday morning following a report of a man armed with a knife, authorities say.

Huntington Beach police received the report at 7:08 a.m. about a man with a knife at Delaware Street and Utica Avenue, said Det. Angela Bennett, a department spokeswoman.

Officers responded to the call, and a shooting occurred, she said.

The two officers and suspect were taken to hospitals, Bennett said.

The officers were in stable condition, she said. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.