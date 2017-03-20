Huntington Beach police shoot and wound man, but it's unclear what led to encounter with officers

Huntington Beach police shot and wounded a man during a roadside encounter with two people Sunday night, but authorities are releasing few details about what transpired.

About 10:30 p.m., police contacted a man and a woman who were sitting in a black Chevrolet Camaro near Beacon Hill Lane and Lawn Haven Drive, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret.

At some point, at least one officer opened fire — the fifth officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach this year.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified, and Lagaret said he was “not cooperative.”

The woman, who was in the Camaro’s passenger seat, was not injured. She was identified as Kristan Leann Porter-Swartz, 26, of Antelope in Sacramento County. She was booked on suspicion of warrants for theft and drug charges.

One of the officers suffered unspecified injuries and was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, Lagaret said.

Huntington Beach police initially said that officers were responding to a call of “shots fired” in the area, but Lagaret clarified that the gunshots heard by witnesses were from the officer-involved shooting. Why police initially made contact with the pair in the Camaro has not been specified and remains under investigation.

Police have not said if either suspect had a weapon.

Mia Elliott said Monday that the shooting occurred right in front of her house on Lawn Haven Drive. She and her friend Linda Scott, who was visiting from Culver City, were inside when they heard a rapid burst of popping sounds.

“My first thought was that kids were shooting off fireworks,” Elliott said.

When she walked to the front window to investigate, she saw that her typically sleepy neighborhood was packed with police cars and officers.

When the two women walked outside, they saw the black Camaro, Elliott said. A man in his 20s or early 30s was lying face-down on the pavement near the driver’s door. A woman on the passenger side was on on the pavement, crawling toward police, Elliott said.

“Police kept telling the man to stand up and he kept responding, ‘I can’t, I’m shot,’ ” Elliott said. She said she didn’t see a weapon near the man.

On Monday morning, Elliott and Scott stood on the street surveying the damage from the night before.

A large bullet hole was in the rear right side of Scott’s Honda CR-V. The wood fence surrounding the front of Elliott’s property had a hole and several marks where she said bullets had struck it.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information t is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000.

