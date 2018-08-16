Former ICE agent accused in three sexual assaults of two women

A former immigration agent has been accused of sexually assaulting two women after telling them that the police would not respond to a crime report because of his law enforcement position, according to federal court records.
Riverside resident John Jacobs Olivas — who joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2007 and resigned in 2015 after spending six years as a special agent — was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional rights under color of law, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Olivas pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Authorities say the allegations involve three encounters — two rapes and an attempted rape — with two women in 2012. It’s unclear how or when Olivas met the women, but he had been in ongoing relationships with both of them.
“These were not people under investigation, for any reason,” said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman with the U.S. attorney’s office. He did not have details about how Olivas is alleged to have carried out the attacks.
According to the indictment, Olivas attempted to rape one victim in January 2012 and the second victim twice — in September and November of 2012. He allegedly made it clear to both women that police would not respond to reports of the attacks because of his position.
Olivas was ordered released on $50,000 bond and is slated for trial in October. If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison.