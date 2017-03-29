An ice cream museum is coming to L.A.

Prepare your brain for a deep freeze.

The Museum of Ice Cream, a wildly popular pop-up art installation that came to New York City last year, is landing in downtown L.A. next month.

The museum will feature interactive exhibits including a "banana split" made of 10,000 bananas and a "swimming pool" filled with sprinkles that you can actually swim in.

There will also be a mint "grow house" and a jungle made of melted ice pops, as well as a room that's California-themed.

And visitors are advised to come hungry: In addition to a curated selection of flavors, there will be a rotating "scoop of the week" featuring artisanal ice creams from masters of the art form like Salt & Straw and Coolhaus.

The museum will be in the Arts District. If you don't fill up on frozen treats, it'll be just down the street from Bestia, Church & State, and Little Bear.

The Manhattan incarnation of the museum ran for a month in the summer. Tickets sold out in the first five days.

L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream officially opens on April 22 and runs through May 29. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 3 at 9 a.m. For $29 ($18 for kids and seniors), you get "two curated ice cream tastings and surprise edible treats" in addition to museum admission and the accompanying wealth of Instagram opportunities.

Follow me on Twitter @jessica_roy.

jessica.roy@latimes.com