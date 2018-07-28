Cranston fire in Idyllwild 17% contained

Firefighters battling a 13,000-acre wildfire in Riverside County continued to make slow progress Saturday against the stubborn blaze, which has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in and around Idyllwild.
The Cranston fire was 17% contained as of Saturday morning, with more than 13,000 acres burned. Authorities say it was started by an arsonist Wednesday morning.
Evacuations remained in place for 7,000 people, including residents and campers at Mt. San Jacinto State Park.
Firefighters Saturday concentrated on the south ridge east of Idyllwild to keep the fire from spreading to Fern Valley, said Rebecca Miller, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. She said the strong, upslope winds could affect suppression efforts, with timber, brush and chaparral acting as fuels.
Fire-control resources are stretched thin by other fires around the state. Still, more than 1,300 personnel were helping battle the blaze, including from the Cal Fire Riverside unit, the Idyllwild Fire Protection District and Riverside County Fire Department.
Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, Miller said.
Brandon N. McGlover, the Temecula man authorities say started the Cranston fire, was charged Friday with starting nine separate fires. All nine were set Wednesday in the Idyllwild, Anza and Sage areas. He faces 15 felony counts: one of aggravated arson, five of arson of an inhabited structure and nine of arson of forest or wildland.
McGlover, 32, pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges and a judge set his bail at $3.5 million, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to life in prison.
Authorities estimate the fire could be contained by Aug. 9.