San Diego police arrest ICE agent on suspicion of battery after road-rage incident

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was arrested last month by San Diego police after he allegedly assaulted a man following a road-rage incident, according to a police report.
ICE agent Billy Brickett was arrested on May 18 after he is believed to have assaulted Raymond Drayton following a driving dispute in Otay Mesa, according to the report.
Brickett, who could not be reached for comment, also is accused of pointing his gun at Drayton following a scuffle in a shopping center parking lot, the report said.
Drayton told police he drove around Brickett’s purple van because it appeared to be going too slow. The drivers then exchanged words and pulled into a parking lot along Dennery Road, where the two men quarreled before Drayton walked away, the report said.
Drayton heard footsteps and turned around just before Brickett punched him in the face. The two men scuffled before Brickett pulled his weapon, the police report said. The agent’s daughter was in the van at the time, urging her father to stop, the report said.
“Brickett continued to argue while pointing the gun at me,” Drayton’s statement to police said. “We circled the white truck about three to four times, I was staying behind the truck trying not to get shot.”
Police were summoned to the scene and began interviewing witnesses.
“Based on the evidence and witness statements collected at the scene, it was determined that Brickett was the dominant aggressor,” the police report said. Brickett was arrested on suspicion of battery and later released on bail.
ICE issued a statement saying it is cooperating with the investigation.
“ICE holds its personnel to the highest professional standards and has zero tolerance for employees who violate the public’s trust,” it said. “As per agency protocol, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility investigates employee misconduct.’’
According to the district attorney’s office, Brickett posted bail and was released from custody. Charges are pending, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on July 3.
“As with any case where an individual posts bail and is out of custody prior to arraignment, the case remains under review for potential criminal charges at that time,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “If charges are filed, they would become public at arraignment.”