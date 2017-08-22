Authorities look for clues in death of infant boy found floating in Bakersfield canal

Authorities are investigating the death of a male infant or fetus found floating in a canal in central Bakersfield.

Officers removed the body from the Mill Creek Canal after responding to a call just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, said Sgt. Ryan Kroeker, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Kroeker said.

The Kern County coroner’s office said the body was of a baby, but said its age must still be determined during an autopsy, which has yet to be performed.

Kroeker said detectives have interviewed witnesses in the area.

Detectives were hoping the autopsy will provide more details about the infant’s identity as well as a cause of death, he said.

