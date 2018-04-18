Advertisement

Police look for man and woman 'involved' in Inglewood shooting deaths

Sonali Kohli
By
Apr 18, 2018 | 5:55 AM
Police are looking for this man and woman in connection with two Inglewood shootings. (Inglewood Police Department)

Police are searching for a man and woman in connection with the deaths of two men who were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Inglewood, authorities said.

Inglewood police responded to a radio call of shooting victims in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North La Brea Avenue around 3:30 p.m., said Inglewood Police Sgt. Brian Poor. They found two men had been shot — one was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there, Poor said.

Authorities have released grainy surveillance video images showing two people in a nearby business who are believed to be "involved in this case," according to a police statement. The images show a woman wearing a pink sweatshirt and a man wearing a white sweater, jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call Inglewood police homicide detectives at 310-412-5246, or use the department's 24-hour anonymous hotline at 888-412-7463.

