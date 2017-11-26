L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Second inmate arrested weeks after Palo Alto courthouse escape

Alene Tchekmedyian
Contact Reporter

Authorities on Sunday arrested the second of two armed robbery suspects who pulled off a brazen escape from a Palo Alto courthouse earlier this month.

Investigators spotted John Bivins, 47, walking out of the Fairmont Inn in San Leandro about 9:30 a.m. and ordered him to surrender, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Bivins refused to comply and was forced into custody by the U.S. Marshal-led Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force. He was being treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

His alleged accomplice, Tramel McClough, 46, was arrested Tuesday after investigators found the duo driving near a Wal-Mart in Stockton. McClough ran into the store and was caught, while Bivins managed to get away after trying to run over two investigators, a U.S. marshal and a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.

Officers shot at Bivins before he fled.

Authorities said Bivins may face additional charges, including attempted murder of a federal agent and state peace officer.

The two inmates escaped Nov. 6, when they were scheduled to appear in court on pending charges. They ran away from a deputy who was escorting them through the building, bolting through an emergency exit before jumping into a getaway vehicle outside.

They exited the vehicle a few blocks away and got into a U-Haul van, according to police, who said they recovered a handcuff key and discarded restraints at the scene.

Two people — Marquita Kirk, 44, and Rene Hunt, 54 — were later arrested on suspicion of helping the pair escape.

Investigators believe Kirk rented the U-Haul van, while Hunt “was responsible for arranging the vehicle” they used to escape from the courthouse, authorities said.

McClough and Bivins were initially arrested Feb. 3 after police say they tied up employees at gunpoint inside a cellphone store and stole nearly $64,000 worth of merchandise. They were charged with robbery and false imprisonment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
61°