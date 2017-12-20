Suspected drunk driver charged in three deaths in Irvine

A Rialto man is facing murder charges in a July crash that killed three people in Irvine and left a fourth person with traumatic brain injuries.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Jeremy Greenwood, 30, with three murder counts as well as other charges related to driving under the influence, with a high level of alcohol measured in his system through a blood test.

At 3 a.m. July 1, prosecutors say, Greenwood ran a red light at the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Michelson Drive, traveling at 86 mph. His vehicle struck the victims’ car, which was passing through the intersection on a green light. That car spun across the sidewalk and came to rest next to a hedge.

Witnesses called 911 and removed Greenwood from his own damaged vehicle, which caught fire.

Dead at the scene were Kasean Herrera, 23, and Jeremy Shankling, 24. The two were best friends and UCI graduates who worked as software engineers. Shankling was employed with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

London Thibodeaux, 20, a UCI student, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries four days later.

Another UCI student, also 20, who has not been identified, suffered a serious brain injury.

If convicted, Greenwood faces 51 years to life in prison.

Greenwood had a 2012 DUI conviction in Los Angeles, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

CAPTION The House passes the Republican tax plan. The House passes the Republican tax plan. CAPTION The House passes the Republican tax plan. The House passes the Republican tax plan. CAPTION The cougar, which had roamed the Verdugo Mountains, was found dead in October. The cougar, which had roamed the Verdugo Mountains, was found dead in October. CAPTION The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey CAPTION State officials have warned against building homes within 500 feet of freeways. That's where people suffer higher rates of asthma, cancer and heart disease. Yet they’re building low-income housing in those areas State officials have warned against building homes within 500 feet of freeways. That's where people suffer higher rates of asthma, cancer and heart disease. Yet they’re building low-income housing in those areas CAPTION An Amtrak train on a new rail route derailed off a bridge in Washington state. At least three people were killed An Amtrak train on a new rail route derailed off a bridge in Washington state. At least three people were killed

howard.blume@latimes.com

@howardblume