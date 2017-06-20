Man accused of dragging woman by her hair is arrested and held on $1 million bail

Police have arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a woman while she was at work in an Irvine baby store, authorities said.

Irvine police arrested Charlie Choi, 47, on suspicion of attempted kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, said Irvine Police Department spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

Police found Choi on Monday around 4:30 p.m. in his Irvine home in the 300 block of Fountainhead, according to an Irvine Police Department news release.

“Police used investigative leads as well as information from the community to apprehend Choi,” according to the news release. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Surveillance video released Monday shows a man in a white shirt and plaid shorts talking to an employee at Mon Beau Bebe in the Woodbury Town Center around 7:20 p.m. He followed her around the store before grabbing her hair and trying to drag her into the storage room by her ponytail.

The woman crouched down on the floor and tried to free herself, and “told him there were video surveillance cameras in the store,” according to an Irvine Police Department news release. After about 15 seconds the man let go of the woman and ran out.

Police are still looking for a motive, Mohr said. “There’s no indication at this point that they knew each other.”

