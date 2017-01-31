2 shot to death in 'America's safest big city' Irvine; gunman in custody

Two people were shot to death in Irvine, and their suspected killer has been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to the killings found the gunman inside a home in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle about 1 p.m., said police spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

Two people inside the home were killed. Mohr declined to say what the relationship was between the gunman and his two victims and did not provide the victims’ ages or genders.

No suspects are outstanding, she said. Police are awaiting a warrant that would allow them to search the home, Mohr said.

The killings are the first two of the year for Irvine, annually named “America’s safest big city” with more than 230,000 residents. There were three homicides in the city last year, police said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

L.A. inspectors and engineers to visit scene of Hollywood Hills mudslide

1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing and police shooting near CNN building in Hollywood

L.A. Police Commission unveils process that could lead to public release of LAPD video