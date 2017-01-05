D.A. backs man who insists he was wrongfully convicted of notorious Palmdale murder

From behind bars, Raymond Lee Jennings begged a court to throw out his murder conviction, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting death of an 18-year-old college student in a dimly lit Palmdale parking lot.

Now — more than a decade after his arrest — he has a surprise ally in his request to drop the case: The same district attorney’s office that prosecuted him.

In a letter filed in court this week, prosecutors said they agree the conviction should be tossed out “based on newly discovered evidence pointing to his factual innocence.”

The letter comes months after the D.A.’s office first raised doubts about the conviction and Superior Court Judge William Ryan released Jennings.

On Thursday, Jennings is expected to appear once more before Ryan and ask him to throw out the conviction, a move that would mark the end of a winding legal battle dating back to Michelle O’Keefe’s death in 2000.

On a winter night that year, the teenager was shot to death inside her blue Ford Mustang. The case remained unsolved for several years, stoking concern in the Antelope Valley — O’Keefe’s picture adorned a billboard, along with the message, “Can you help catch my killer?”

In December 2005 — after initially deciding there wasn’t enough evidence against him — prosecutors charged Jennings, who was a security guard patrolling the lot the night of the killing.

The prosecutor who took the case to trial characterized the slaying as a sexual advance gone awry, pointing to the $111 found inside O’Keefe’s wallet as proof it wasn’t a botched robbery. Jennings knew things, Deputy Dist. Atty. Michael Blake argued, that only the killer would know.

After two hung juries, a third panel convicted Jennings in 2009, and he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

But Jennings always maintained his innocence, even at his sentencing in 2010.

“This is one sin that I will not be judged for,” he told the judge. “I’m at peace in my life, and I laugh and I smile because I hold no remorse.”

Deputy Dist. Atty. Bobby Grace of the district attorney’s conviction review unit said he expects Jennings’ conviction to be vacated at Thursday’s hearing, adding that he and other officials notified O’Keefe’s family Wednesday.

Prosecutors have not publicly detailed the new evidence, citing the Sheriff’s Department’s ongoing investigation. But Jennings’ appellate attorney, Jeffrey Ehrlich, has said the original investigators failed to look into whether other people in the parking lot might have been involved in the killing.

Sources familiar with the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation say homicide detectives are focusing on other people they suspect were present the night of the shooting — noting that some had criminal histories that included gun violence. Authorities have not said publicly whether they’re looking for a particular suspect.

In a court filing this week, Ehrlich asked Ryan to throw out the conviction, saying the original investigators and prosecutors developed “tunnel vision” and “concocted a flimsy case.”

Ehrlich added: “Ray Jennings lost 11 years of his life as a result.”

In his filing, Ehrlich included a report from Peter Klismet, a retired FBI profiler who reviewed the case for the defense.

Detectives, Klismet said, “honed-in on Jennings, developed the theory that he was the killer, and then built a set of facts around Jennings rather than consider other, more viable suspects. It appears Jennings became the only suspect in their minds, and they made the facts fit that theory, while there were other options available.”

