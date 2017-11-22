He spent 39 years behind bars for two murders he didn't commit. Gov. Jerry Brown just pardoned him

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday pardoned a 70-year-old man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for two murders that officials now believe he did not commit.

Craig Coley was convicted in 1980 of strangling his ex-girlfriend and smothering her 4-year-old son, according to Brown’s pardon. For 39 years, Coley maintained his innocence.

In recent years, multiple investigations, including one Brown requested more than two years ago, led to the the discovery of new evidence that revealed Coley was wrongfully convicted. Police concluded that the detective who originally investigated the case “mishandled the investigation or framed” Coley, the pardon said.

Coley will be released from prison immediately.

Los Angeles Times / 1980 From the beginning, some believed Coley was the wrong man. From the beginning, some believed Coley was the wrong man. (Los Angeles Times / 1980)

Early one November morning in 1978, Rhonda Wicht, 24, was beaten and strangled with a macrame rope in her Simi Valley apartment. Her son, Donald, was smothered in his bed.

Investigators zeroed in on Coley, who was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder after a second trial. The first trial resulted in a hung jury. In 1980, Coley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors and police this week said that a key piece of evidence used to convict him didn’t contain his DNA but instead contained the the DNA of others. Officials said they reopened the case after a retired detective raised concerns about whether Coley was guilty.

Coley had no criminal history and has been a “model inmate” during his incarceration, avoiding gangs and dedicating himself to religion, Brown said in the pardon.

“The grace with which Mr. Coley has endured this lengthy and unjust incarceration is extraordinary,” Brown wrote, adding that he has the support of the Ventura County district attorney’s office and Simi Valley police chief. “It is my hope that any and all individuals responsible for the murder of Rhonda and Donald Wicht are brought to justice.”

Ventura County Dist. Atty. Gregory D. Totten and Simi Valley Police Chief David M. Livingstone released a statement saying they no longer have confidence in the conviction and called for Coley’s release.

“This is a tragic case,” they wrote in a joint letter. “An innocent woman and a small child were murdered. Craig Coley has spent 39 years in custody for a crime he likely didn’t commit. The real murderer or murderers have not been brought to justice.”

Totten and Livingstone said authorities have reopened the case in hopes of finding the real killer.

CAPTION Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. CAPTION Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. CAPTION David Cassidy spent the early 1970s as the teen idol/star of the ABC sitcom "The Partridge Family," before transforming himself into a successful solo performer on stage and TV and on the charts. Take a look back at his career. David Cassidy spent the early 1970s as the teen idol/star of the ABC sitcom "The Partridge Family," before transforming himself into a successful solo performer on stage and TV and on the charts. Take a look back at his career. CAPTION The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. CAPTION Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek