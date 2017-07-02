Body of Orange County rapper found days after he was swept away in Kern River

A body pulled from the Kern River over the weekend has been identified as that of an Orange County rapper who was swept away more than a week ago by its dangerous currents, his girlfriend said Sunday.

Erica Zambada said she learned from the Kern County coroner’s office that the body retrieved Saturday evening belonged to Michael Ramirez, whom she had last seen June 22 after they spent the day at the Keyesville Campground in Lake Isabella.

“I want everyone to know he was a beautiful person. He put everyone else first,” she said. “I'm devastated. I feel like my whole life had been shattered.”

She said she would keep him alive by sharing his music.

The Kern County coroner’s office has yet to publicly identify the body as Ramirez’s.

The death is the latest in recent weeks as dangerous conditions on the river have triggered warnings from multiple law enforcement agencies for visitors to keep out of the water unless they are with a certified rafting company.

Ramirez, who went by Dossicc, was a member of the underground hip-hop group Rebellion Warfare. The group has performed with Immortal Technique, Raekwon, Aesop Rock and Method Man.

On the day he went missing, Ramirez and Zambada had been camping with friends and celebrating Ramirez’s 27th birthday, which was on June 19.

After they set up their tents and began preparing a meal, Ramirez decided to take a swim to cool down. As she dipped her feet in the water, Ramirez threw a rock into the river to check its depth, and then dove in.

Ramirez struggled to stay afloat, and was pulled under, she said in a previous interview.

The couple’s friend and bandmate tied a rope around his waist and jumped into the water to reach Ramirez. But an undercurrent swept Ramirez away, Zambada said.

About 10 minutes later, rescue teams with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrived and searched the river until sundown.

Ramirez, a Buena Park resident, was nowhere to be found.

Dozens of friends and relatives had joined the search for him along a miles-long stretch of the 165-mile river. They taped bright green posters with Ramirez's photo to the entrances to various campsites across the Kern Valley, asking visitors if they had seen him.

“I truly believed he was alive, because I felt him with me in spirit,” Zambada said.

After a remarkably wet winter, the river, known as the “Killer Kern,” has been particularly treacherous this year.

As hot temperatures roast parts of California this summer, melting snow from the Sierra Nevada has begun to trickle into the state’s rivers and reservoirs. The result is a fatal mix of swift currents and frigid water temperatures, officials said.

Times staff writer Veronica Rocha contributed to this story.

megan.bernhard@latimes.com

@meg_bernhard