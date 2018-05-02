Man charged with attempting to extort comedian Kevin Hart

A man has been charged with attempting to extort money from Kevin Hart after claiming to have possession of a secret video of the comedian in Las Vegas, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Jonathan Todd Jackson, who also goes by "Action Jackson," was charged with one count of attempted extortion and one count of extortion by threatening letter, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Jackson is accused of attempting to convince Hart to give him an undisclosed amount of money in late August. Prosecutors said Jackson had a video of Hart "with a woman" in Las Vegas and attempted to sell the video to several celebrity news websites.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Jackson faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to questions about the relationship between Jackson and Hart, or whether the video existed.
A representative for Hart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Hart, a celebrated stand-up comedian, most recently starred in the blockbuster remake of "Jumanji."
