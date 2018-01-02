L.A. Now California: This just in
Man, 74, dies in Koreatown senior-living high-rise apartment fire

Joseph Serna
A 74-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Koreatown late Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday.

The blaze was limited to the man’s apartment in a 16-story senior-living high rise at Normandie Avenue and 6th Street and was reported about 10:45 p.m., officials said.

The man was found inside the third-floor unit and despite paramedics’ attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The county coroner will determine a cause of death while authorities investigate what started the blaze.

Residents around the unit were temporarily evacuated.

