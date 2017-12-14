9th Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski to be investigated after sexual misconduct allegations

The chief judge of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals asked for an investigation Thursday into allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Alex Kozinski.

In a statement emailed to reporters, 9th Circuit Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas said he was acting “to ensure confidence” in the impartiality of any proceedings involving Kozinski.

He asked U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to transfer a complaint about Kozinski to the judicial council of another circuit for review and resolution.

“Any new complaints” against Kozinski also would be transferred, Thomas said.

“This order is publicly disclosed in order to ‘maintain public confidence in the Judiciary’s ability to redress misconduct or disability,’” Thomas wrote. “All subsequent proceedings are subject to the usual confidentiality rules.”

Thomas' statement did not make clear whether anyone had filed a complaint against Kozinski. The wording suggested that Thomas may have decided on his own to ask for an investigation.

When there is information "constituting reasonable grounds for inquiry into whether a covered judge has engaged in judicial misconduct, the chief judge may conduct an inquiry into the accuracy of the information even if no related complaint has been filed," Thomas wrote.

“In the past,” he added, “when incidents of alleged misconduct have been reported in an accredited media publication, we have identified a complaint and initiated an inquiry.”

Therefore, he wrote, "a complaint is hereby identified against Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski."

Six former clerks or externs complained to the Washington Post of sexual misconduct by Kozinski, an appointee of Reagan who sits in Pasadena.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan