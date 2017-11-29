Police seek man caught on video striking pedestrian on North La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles police are looking for a man caught on video last month assaulting a pedestrian in an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, when the pedestrian and the suspect crossed paths in the 800 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video shows the suspect getting into a position to strike the man, then backing away. The pedestrian continues walking, with the suspect following closely behind. Moments later, the suspect swings his backpack at the pedestrian’s face, knocking him to the ground. The suspect walks away.

Police said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

The attacker is described as white or Asian and in his 20s with a mustache and goatee. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He wore a dark beanie, a gray sweater and dark pants. One of his hands appeared to be gloved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (213) 922-8231.

