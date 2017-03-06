Meth, marijuana, 'magic' mushrooms and more: Traffic stop in Lake Isabella uncovers laundry list of drugs

A typical drug bust in Kern County may involve opioids, marijuana, methamphetamine or any combination of those drugs and maybe another narcotic or two, authorities say.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lake Isabella, deputies conducting a traffic stop found all of the above and then some, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Ray Pruitt.

“It was kind of a hodgepodge of different types of drugs,” Pruitt said of the early-morning find. “The 3 pounds of ‘magic’ mushrooms are fairly uncommon for this area.”

According to sheriff’s officials, just after 12 a.m. deputies pulled over a vehicle near Claire Street and Irwin Avenue and uncovered the trove of drugs and paraphernalia.

Inside the car deputies found more than 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as “magic” hallucinogenic mushrooms; 4 grams of methamphetamine; 15 pills of Ecstasy; 1 pound of marijuana; a 10-gram patch of fentanyl, a highly potent opiate; a replica handgun and hundreds of dollars in cash.

Deputies also found a scale, packaging material and drug paraphernalia in the car, Pruitt said.

All three people inside the car were arrested, Pruitt said.

Christopher Duthridge, 38, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Brimmage, 53, of Bakersfield was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to an officer, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Kelly Calloway, 46, of Bakersfield was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. She is being held without bail, Pruitt said.

