Waterspout touches down on Lake Tahoe amid tornado warnings

A waterspout has been observed over Lake Tahoe amid severe weather that led to a tornado warning for several northeastern California counties and Carson City in western Nevada.

The Reno office of the National Weather Service said the waterspout made contact with the lake at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, and numerous spotter photos show its well-defined spray ring on the surface.

Meteorologists issued the tornado warning during another brief round of thunderstorms over the northern Sierra Nevada.

A fall-like cold front is expected Thursday, bringing gusty winds and a chance of showers, followed by a stronger front early next week.

