Four injured as woman in stolen truck flees deputies, crashes into several cars

Four people were injured Thursday after a woman driving a stolen truck led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a short pursuit and crashed into several cars, authorities said.
About 4:40 p.m., deputies on patrol spotted a stolen pickup in Lakewood and tried to stop the driver. The driver, who was not named, refused to stop and blew through a red light at Clark and South streets, authorities said.
The pickup then collided with another vehicle, rolled over and struck five other cars.
Two people, along with the woman driving the stolen truck and her male passenger, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No deputies were injured.
