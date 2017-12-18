Lancaster couple tried to sell their children for money or drugs, authorities say

Authorities are looking for more information on a Lancaster couple suspected of trying to sell their two sons for money or drugs.
Vincent Calogero, 38, and Sarah Nilson, 32, were arrested last week on suspicion of felony child endangerment, child neglect and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Each is being held on $100,000 bail.
Deputies launched the investigation Thursday afternoon after they responded to a call of possible child abuse in the 100 block of Avenue J-8. The brothers, both minors, are in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Authorities commended the residents of Lancaster “who intervened in response to the danger the children were in and contacted law enforcement,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement. “We remind the public if you see something suspicious, say something.”
Detectives are looking for additional witnesses. Anyone with information about the suspects can call authorities at (661) 948-8466.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek