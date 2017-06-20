Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster

Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster in which authorities said a man shot his wife and then himself early Monday.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the woman as Jamie Lynn Matthews, 35, of Lancaster. The office is not identifying the man publicly until his next-of-kin is notified, said Ed Winter, assistant chief of operations for the coroner's office.

The couple were arguing around 12:20 a.m. at their home in the 6300 block of Starview Drive when Matthews left to go to a neighbor’s house, according to an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Her husband followed and shot her outside the neighbor’s home, striking Matthews at least once in the upper torso, authorities said. The husband then went inside their home and shot himself in the upper torso, according to the news release. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

