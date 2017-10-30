Inmate escapes from Lancaster prison

California law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Lancaster prison.
KABC-TV reports 36-year-old Jason Kohr was last seen at the prison during an evening meal.
A statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says staff realized Kohr was missing after a 9 p.m. count on Saturday.
He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and a shaved head, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 187 pounds.
He was serving a six-year prison term for vehicle theft, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly and burglary.
Kohr was scheduled to be released July 2018.
Local law enforcement agencies are helping with the search.