Inmate escapes from Lancaster prison

California law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Lancaster prison.

KABC-TV reports 36-year-old Jason Kohr was last seen at the prison during an evening meal.

A statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says staff realized Kohr was missing after a 9 p.m. count on Saturday.

He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and a shaved head, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 187 pounds.

He was serving a six-year prison term for vehicle theft, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly and burglary.

Kohr was scheduled to be released July 2018.

Local law enforcement agencies are helping with the search.