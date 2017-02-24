L.A. Now California: This just in
Man killed in Lancaster doughnut shop shooting

Sonali Kohli
An employee fatally shot a man early Friday morning around 2:50 a.m. at Sugary Donuts in Lancaster, authorities said. 

Two people were being detained but no one had been arrested as of about 7:30 a.m., said Lt. Harold Morrow of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lancaster station. They are both employees at the doughnut shop, he said.

The victim has not been identified further, Morrow said. The department’s homicide bureau is investigating the incident. 

Investigators are unsure whether the man who was shot was a customer, or whether there was a crime in progress, Morrow said.

