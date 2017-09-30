Detectives looking for gunman after two people are fatally shot in Lancaster

A man and woman were shot and killed in Lancaster early Saturday, and the gunman remains at large, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 43000 block of 6th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. When deputies arrived, they found the two victims in the street.

Paramedics responded, officials said, but both people died at the scene.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter and the weapon, the Sheriff’s Department said. They have identified multiple witnesses who are helping with the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. Sheriff’s officials described the pair as being in their early 20s or late teens.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether the man and woman may have been targeted, sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Gordon said.

