LAPD looking for man suspected in series of attacks on prostitutes in South L.A.

Authorities are looking for a man they think has attacked at least a dozen women working as prostitutes, picking them up in South Los Angeles and then assaulting them at gunpoint.

Investigators have linked 11 cases — from both the LAPD and the Sheriff’s Department — they think are related either because of DNA or the suspect’s behavior, Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes told reporters Friday at the department’s downtown headquarters.

The first attack occurred in January 2014, Hayes said. The latest happened Friday morning.

The youngest victim, he added, was 15.

The man has typically approached women working as prostitutes along Western Avenue in South L.A. or Alameda Street in Los Angeles County, Hayes said.

After talking to the women and getting them in his vehicle, Hayes said, the man drove them at gunpoint to a remote area near South L.A. and forced them “to commit the acts that he chooses against their will.”

The suspect threatened to hurt the women if they did not cooperate, Hayes said. In one case, he said, the man struck a woman who tried to refuse.

The man then let his victims go, Hayes said.

Authorities worry there may be more victims, Hayes said, and are working with outreach organizations to warn other women working as prostitutes in the area.

“We are concerned about the safety of the young ladies,” he said.

Investigators have a limited description of their suspect, Hayes said: a bald, black man with a salt-and-pepper goatee or beard. Victims have described him as being between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, he added. The suspect is thought to be between the ages of 30 and 50 years old.

He has driven either an older black pickup or an older, white, four-door sedan, Hayes said.

The case broke in May, Hayes said, when detectives began investigating an assault that began in South L.A. DNA from that attack matched evidence collected in the January 2014 assault, he said. As detectives looked at those cases and others, he said, a pattern emerged.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the cases to call detectives at (213) 486-6910 or anonymously at (800) 222-8477.

CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather