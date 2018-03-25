LAPD bomb squad dispatched after grenades found at North Hollywood home

Family members cleaning out the home of a deceased relative in North Hollywood on Saturday evening discovered multiple hand grenades, prompting a response by the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad, authorities said.
The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. at the home in the area of Clybourn and Clark avenues, said Officer B. Hopwood of the Los Angeles Police Department.
"Somebody passed away and their blood relatives were cleaning their house,'' Hopwood said. They found four to five grenades "most likely brought back from Vietnam.''
Police were not sure if the grenades were still live, the officer said.
The bomb squad was taking its time examining the grenades before deciding what to do with them, he said.